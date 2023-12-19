Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Teachers all around the country are getting ready to send their kids off for winter break and Rockton Grade School kindergarten teacher Paige Lanning is sharing how her class is preparing. Paige tells us that she was lucky enough to be able to get a teaching job at the elementary school she attended, and she has been teaching for 8 years.

She says that she was drawn to kindergarten because she loves the way the kids light up when they learn something new every day. One of the hardest things about being a kindergarten teacher according to Paige is having patience with the kid’s excitement especially when it is so close to something like winter break.

She’s really looking forward to them coming back from break because she says that her kids always grow so much after winter break.

To keep the fun rolling for Paige and her classroom, M and J games is helping us set her up with a game of What's Next.