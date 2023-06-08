Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

All this week we are filling you up with all things BBQ so of course we’re making the perfect cocktail to pair with your BBQ meals. It’s called the Grillin’ and Chillin’ Pineapple Old Fashion and it’s great for summer. Spirit Day is brought to you by Rush Creek Distilling in Harvard where fine spirits are served and sold. Make sure to try out the recipe and let us know what you think on Facebook!

2 ¼ oz Bourboun

1 oz pineapple juice

½ oz vanilla syrup

½ oz Coconut Rum

1. In shaker, combine ingredients and stir.

2. Pour in class with large ice cube