We’re kicking off our search for the Stateline’s Best Sweets at Pastries by Chad in Delavan Wisconsin. Owner Chad Visger has a background in French pastries and uses that background as inspiration for his current work. Chad offers a variety of desserts and services such as renting dessert display trays and wedding catering. Pastries by Chad won best desserts in Walworth County in 2022. If you think that Pastries by Chad has what it takes to win Stateline’s Best Sweets you can vote once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm on February 14th here.