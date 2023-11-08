Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, the 2023 Sexiest Man Alive has been revealed! After a long game of 20 questions on Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Sexiest Man Alive was revealed to be Patrick Dempsey. Some of the other guesses included Harry Styles, Timothee Chalamet, and George Clooney. Also tonight, Elton John and Bernie Taupin are releasing a new album! Elton recently inducted his songwriting partner Bernie into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday and during the induction he announced their new album. Finally, Jack Osbourne says that is 15-month-old daughter Maple is afraid of her grandpa Ozzy. He says that she loves watching videos of Ozzy and will even point and shout 'papa, papa' when she sees him in a video, but she is scared of him in real life. Jack says that 'she just doesn't know what to do with him.'