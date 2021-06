Supporting shelters is so important! The pandemic had a major impact on these non profits in the area. If you’re looking to support this community, join Paws Humane Society Rockford and Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary for their fundraiser: Fore! The Love of Animals. This golf outing will take place on June 24th at 12pm at the The Mauh Nah Tee See Club. You can sign up at paws.org.