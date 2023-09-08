Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, Gossip Girl fans were in for a treat when Taylor Momsen came on as a guest on Penn Badgley’s podcast Podcrushed. They both reminisced about their time playing siblings on Gossip Girl and Taylor revealed that she has never actually watched the show. Also tonight, Tom Brady may be done playing football but he’s now helping his son play football. This will be the first time his son Benny is playing football and his son says that he wants to be a tight end. Finally, Gisele Bundchen just announced her very first cookbook. It is called Nourish and it will be available next March. You can check out these stories and more by heading to our Instagram story at Good Day Stateline.