Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Matt Moore is a chef and an author with his most recent publication being a book called ‘Butcher on the Block.’ Matt states that Butcher on the Block has over 125 recipes that include meat, seafood, and vegetables.

One of his favorite meats is Hillshire Farm’s fully cooked smoked sausage. He loves all the mouthwatering spices. He also suggests the Hillshire Farm snack packets for those who are on the go.

A top vegetable for Matt are sweet potatoes. A little fun fact he shares is that sweet potatoes is actually one word in North Carolina. He loves sweet potatoes because they are so versatile, delicious, and easy to work with. He also loves that they are low in calories.

Last but not least, a staple Matt wants everyone to have at their next barbeque are Bush’s Baked Beans. Matt says that they are great on top of a hot dog or just by themselves.

To learn more about Matt Moore, check out his website at mattrmoore.com.