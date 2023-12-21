Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The holiday season is all about having fun with loved ones and when it comes to having fun with our pets, we want them to be as safe as possible. That is why pet behavior consultant Jessa Paschke is sharing her tips on how to get our pets through the holiday season. She starts off with decorations and advises not to put things that can be ingested such as tinsel within reach of your pet. She also recommends putting non breakable ornaments on the tree. When it comes to food, Jessa says that people should stick to giving their pets treats that are specifically made for them instead of human food. If you’re hosting holiday parties, Jessa suggests putting your pet in a different room until people are more settled before bringing them out. To learn more tips, you can head to iams.com.