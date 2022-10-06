Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Tonight, we’re starting off with news about Pete Davidson and his alleged tattoo removal. More specifically, the tattoo he got for Kim Kardashian. He was spotted in New York with a bandage on the same spot where he has a tattoo that says ‘My girl is a lawyer,’ which leads many to believe that he has gotten it removed. Also, tonight we’re talking about Hilary Swank’s pregnancy announcement and Rihanna’s nerves about performing at the Super Bowl. Check out these stories and more inside our Instagram story on Instagram.