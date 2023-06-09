Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

TMZ leaked the very angry voicemail Pete Davidson left PETA after they called him out for buying a dog instead of adopting one. Pete is now apologizing for the voicemail stating that he shouldn’t have used such intense language, but he was buying the dog for his mom and sister after their family dog passed away. Also tonight, Tom Holland is taking a year off acting after the emotional toll his series ‘The Crowded Room’ had on him. Popsugar declares that the battle for the song of the summer is on. They believe it is down to Bad Bunny’s ‘Where She Goes’, Dua Lipa’s ‘Dance the Night’ and Taylor Swift’s ‘Karma’ featuring Ice Spice. Check out these stories and more by following us on Instagram at GoodDayStateline.