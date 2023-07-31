Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We are officially only two days away from the Wisconsin State Fair and Tess Kerksen still wants everyone to get the best deals on their tickets. Opening day is this Thursday, August 3 and it is $5 day! Anyone who donates two cans of healthy foods or makes a cash donation can get into the state fair for only $5. The donations go to benefit the Hunger Task Force. Then, on Friday, August 4, it is Celebrate Wisconsin Day! The Wisconsin State Fair is teaming up with Travel Wisconsin and they are offering buy one, get one tickets for anyone that shows an out of state ID. This is to encourage people to visit the great state of Wisconsin. Then on Sunday, August 6, the Wisconsin State Fair will be celebrating Veterans and Military Recognition Day. Veterans, military personnel, and their families will get free admission if they show their military ID. Tess also wants everyone to know about the Bargain Books. The Bargain Books are only $6 but they offer a ton of coupons that offer $100s in savings. To check out all the ways to save for the best 11 days of summer, please visit wistatefair.com.

Sponsored by Wisconsin State Fair