Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

You can’t have a great tailgate party without great food and ESPN Sports Analyst Marcus Spears is showing us how to put out a crowd pleasing spread. Something Marcus needs to have when getting ready for a tailgating party are the Louisiana Fish Fry Products. He is from Louisiana, so he really grew up on the products he is selling for Louisiana Fish Fry Products. He is showing off some delicious food items that would be great for your next tailgate party. His favorite is the spicy chicken wings. With these products, it is easy to skip the drive thru and make these at home. Marcus is also showing off some drinks like the spicy Cajun margarita. Make sure to look out for Louisiana Fish Fry Products in stores.