Butler's Emporium is that special kind of store where you can find anything. If you're looking for fun and quirky gifts, this is your spot. Sarah is the owner, and only employee so she knows the store inside and out. From greeting cards, to coffee mugs, to authentic British candy and coffee, Butler's Emporium is the one stop shop for stocking stuffers! While they're not open right now, you can shop online at butlersemporium.org. They deliver anywhere in the US!