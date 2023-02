Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

If you’re looking to plan a party or event then check out Janene’s Event & Design Studio, Social Café, and Business Center. They are a business social center and they set up for events. In addition, they do private rentals and will even look for a venue for you. You can check out Janene on her website at stephensonbusinessservices.com or check her out on Facebook at Janenes Event Design Studio.Social Café.