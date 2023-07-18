Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The Volo Museum is constantly adding new and fun exhibits to keep any family entertained. Their newest addition is the dinosaur mini golf, and it opens this weekend. Director of Marketing Jim Wojdyla envisions the mini golf course to be a great place for families to stop, grab a bite, and play a little dinosaur mini golf. He also says that families that purchase combo tickets for both Jurassic Gardens and the museum save money off both tickets.

After playing mini golf with the dinosaurs, you can head over to Munchin’ Junction and search for dinosaur bones and gems. Munchin’ Junction is also a new activity offered at the Volo Museum and it will make you feel like you’re back in the wild west.

Next, we stepped into the Carousel and Music Hall. This room is breathtakingly beautiful, and it has a working carousel along with a collection of antique orchestrions. Jim shares that everything is impressively hand-painted.

We of course had to make a stop at the Grams Central Station Ice Cream and Coffee Parlor to get a quick treat. The ice cream is locally sourced Cedar Crest, and it is crafted by Rosie of Sweet Rosie’s Bakeshop. Jim encourages everyone to stop at Grams Central Station for a scoop of ice cream or a slice of pizza and enjoy a fun animatronic show.

The Volo Museum is open daily from 10:00am-7:00pm during the summer. They are located at 27582 Volo Village Rd. Volo, IL.