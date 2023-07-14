Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We all want to have great quality food while staying on a budget and Plays with Butter founder Jess Larson is showing us all how to do that with Aldi. A dish that Jess loves to show off at every barbecue and grilling event are the grilled pesto chicken tortellini skewers. It includes cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, Aldi grilled chicken tossed in pesto sauce, and cheesy tortellini. She says that they are so easy to make, and everyone loves them. What she loves most about getting everything from Aldi is that she can get everything she needs in one trip at a fantastic price. Jess also loves to go to Aldi for their meat department. She states that they have great brats and burger patties that will be sure to please all your guests. To get more information about all the products, head to aldi.us.