Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

This week is National Apprenticeship Week and Training Coordinator for Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 23 Greg Harle is showing off some of the opportunities available to apprentices at Plumbers and Pipefitters. Greg loves National Apprenticeship Week because it recognizes apprenticeship as an alternative to post-secondary education. He mentions that the apprentices get a lot of hands-on training that they wouldn’t necessarily get in a classroom. They’re hosting an informational session on November 18th to educate people about what it means to be an apprentice and to answer any questions for those who may be on the fence about becoming one. Logan Brown, Joseph Trimble, and Justin Kalina are all 3rd year apprentices and they share what the program has done for them as well as showing Michelle a welding demonstration. To learn more about the program and how you can get involved, check out their website at ualocal23.org.

Sponsored By Plumbing, Pipefitting, and HVACR Apprenticeship of Local 23