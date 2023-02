Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 23 are hosting a free Trades Career Expo that is open for the whole community! The event is open on February 21st,22nd, and 23rd from 10:00am-3:30pm at the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 23 Training Center located at 4525 Boeing Drive. To register please call (815) 904-6833. They’re also having a Tradeswomen United Official Launch event from 5:30-7:30pm on February 22nd at the expo. For more information, please visit ualocal23.org