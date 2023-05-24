Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re all working on making our homes and wardrobes summer ready and Porch has everything we need to look fantastic. Porch always has their store stocked with new and beautiful items. Not only is there great décor to deck out your home and yard but they also offer an awesome clothing selection. Owner of Porch Whitney Detig had a fun time dressing Michelle up in their fun and cute summer outfits. You can find Porch at 3065 N Perryville Rd, Rockford or you can check out their website at porchboutique.com.