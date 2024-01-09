Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re continuing our search for the Stateline’s Best Comfort Foods and tonight we’re at Prairie Street Brewing Company to try out their Italian comfort foods. General manager Mike Ryan shares that they have a new happy hour with $6 appetizers, $5 draft beers, and $5 cocktails. Executive chef Josh Tourville walks us through their Italian comfort foods. Josh says that he comes from a big Italian family so having this special is right up his alley. To check out these foods and more, you can check out their website at psbrewingco.com. If you think that Prairie Street Brewing Company has the Stateline’s Best Comfort Foods, you can vote for them once an hour, every hour on each device until Tuesday, January 16, at 12:00pm here.