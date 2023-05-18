Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The weather is finally getting warm enough to go outside and Prairie View Golf Club and Prairie Fire Golf & Grill are the places to be for a great golf experience. The course is in great shape and is playable for all skill levels. They also have the deck and patio area for delicious food and drinks. Prairie Fire Golf and Grill has a great selection of food and drinks with an awesome atmosphere for small groups. Scott deOliveira and Nic Barnes are helping us make Pink Flamingo cocktails for Spirit Day.

If you want to make this at home, check out the recipe below.

Ingredients

2 parts lemonade

2 parts vodka

2 parts cranberry juice

1 part triple sec

Directions