Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Halloween is just around the corner, so it is time to start prepping! Tonight, we’re showing off everything you need to prep for Halloween in style. Who says that Christmas gets to be the only holiday with matching pj’s? Maurices offers adorable family skeleton pajamas from babies to adults. Michelle says that they are so comfortable, and she is excited to share them with her niece and nephews. Taminique is showing off the Halloween graphic tee and jogger set. Taminique also points out how comfortable the pajamas are, and she loves how cute they are. You can check out the pajamas for yourself at maurices.com. Next, we have the adorable bat eye masks from Spalife Beauty. They are called the Bat Habits Detox Eye Mask and they help depuff, brighten dark circles, and boost moisture. Finally, if you’re looking to dress up with costumes and tattoos then we have something great for you! Inkbox Tattoos are semi-permanent tattoos that can last one to two weeks. They are so easy to apply, and they develop in 24 hours with a vibrant finish. Check out all the tattoo options and accessories at inkbox.com.