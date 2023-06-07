Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

This Saturday is National Rosé Day so of course we had to try the Massbach Ridge Winery Sunrise Rosé! This is an estate grown Marechal Foch grapes with a light ruby color. The rosé has black cherry and raspberry aromas with a strawberry taste. They recommend it is paired with a B.L.T. sandwich. Michelle and Taminique both give this wine a thumbs up, but Taminique says will take her B.L.T without the T because she does not like tomatoes. Make sure to tune in tomorrow when we start our search for the Dad of the Year.