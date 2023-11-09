Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’ve arrived at our last stop on our search to find the Stateline’s Best Pasta at Prime Steakhouse in Rockford, Il. Owner Matt Idzikowski shows off the Cajun Seafood Fettuccine as his contender for the Stateline’s Best Pasta. This dish is made with lobster, shrimp, scallops, mussels, and vodka pink sauce. While Prime Steakhouse has an amazing selection of pasta to choose from, they also offer a wide variety of salads, steaks, and desserts. Michelle asks Matt what would be his ideal meal at Prime and he said that his perfect meal would be the butter shrimp, Prime house salad, a pasta course, a big steak, and a dessert. You can check out the entire menu for Prime Steakhouse by heading to their website at primerockford.com. You can also visit Prime Steakhouse at 6565 Lexus Dr, Rockford Il. If you think that Prime Steakhouse has the Stateline’s Best Pasta, you can vote for them once an hour, every hour on each device until 12:00pm on Tuesday, November 14 here.