Kicking things off in the world tonight, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ending their podcast with Spotify. They haven’t released a new episode since November, but it is now official that they won’t be coming back. Something that might be coming back though is Desperate Housewives! Eva Longoria said that she missed her character and that she would be interested in a spinoff with her character. Finally, season two of Wednesday will be bringing another family member into the mix. Check out these stories and more by following us on Instagram at GoodDayStateline.