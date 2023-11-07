Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, Priscilla Presley is praising Sophia Coppola’s newest film ‘Priscilla.’ Priscilla says that she can tell that Sophia did her homework for the film. Priscilla was also in Las Vegas recently for a Q and A session and she confirmed the rumor that she made a vow to never marry again as long as Elvis was alive. Also tonight, Barbra Streisand released her memoir ‘My Name is Barbra’ this morning. Leading up to the release of the book, she shared that she doesn’t like fame, but she loves to perform. Finally, tonight, Jimmy Kimmel will be revealing this year’s Sexiest Man Alive on Jimmy Kimmel live. You can find out who the Sexiest Man Alive is tonight on ABC. You can also check out these stories and more by heading to our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.