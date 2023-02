Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

The big game is only 11 days away and the countdown is on for all the parties. Three-time Super Bowl champion and NFL on FOX analyst Mark Schlereth is telling us everything we need to have for the game. Starting off, Mark recommends getting an LG television to watch the game in crystal clear quality. Of course, you can’t have a party without snacks and Mark says you just have to get your hands on Farm Rich snacks from the frozen food section at your local grocery store.