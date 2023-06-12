Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Every Monday, Michelle and Taminique sit down and talk about what they did over the weekend. Taminique started off her weekend with her very first trip to Trader Joes. While she was there, she picked up some beautiful peonies, bread, and spinach.

The following day she went with her friend Nikelle to the Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade in Humboldt Park. She had some delicious food and had a great time in Chicago.

Michelle kicked off her weekend the Rockford way and went to City Market with Emily from 97ZOK and she had a special vodka lemonade. She also went with her friends to Long Grove to make chocolate shots. They went to the Tiki Bar and got the chocolate liqueur in the edible chocolate cups.

Finally, Michelle spent the weekend with her family, and they went and saw The Little Mermaid. Michelle took a picture of Jodi Benson’s name in the credits. She also went to her oldest nephew Grenning’s 8th grade graduation party. Her family is also excited for her youngest niece Gracie to be walking around more.

Let us know how your weekend was on Facebook and we might use it as a Good Day Moment.