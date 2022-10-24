Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

If you can think of it, there is a pumpkin version of it and hot chocolate is no exception. Traci Scherck from Elevated Talent Consulting is with us to try it out and talk about everything going on at Elevated Talent Consulting. Traci shares with us the reason for dressing like a gold miner is because at Elevated Talent Consulting, they are constantly mining for golden workers to connect with the best workplaces. Elevated Talent Consulting strives to provide the perfect pairing between employees and employers.

Website: elevatedtalentconsulting.com

Facebook: HRinnovates