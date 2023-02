Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Just because it’s winter, doesn’t mean that we can’t have some fun. The Cherry Valley Public Library will be hosting an indoor mini-golf and silent auction this weekend. The event will take place Saturday, February 25th from 10am-4pm at the library. There will be a nine-hole mini-golf course and a variety of gift baskets and certificates for the silent auction. The event is free for everyone. For more information, check out cherryvalleylib.com