Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, Rachel McAdams explains why she wasn’t in Walmart’s Black Friday Mean Girls ad. She said that she doesn’t really do commercials, but she would always love to be a part of a Mean Girls reunion. Also tonight, Ryan Gosling is releasing a Ken album called ‘Ken the EP.’ This EP will feature three versions of ‘I’m Just Ken’ and ‘Merry Kristmas Barbie.’ Finally, season 10 of The Masked Singer had their finale last night and the winner was The Cow who was announced to be Ne-Yo. The runner up was Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider. You can check out these stories and more by heading to our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.