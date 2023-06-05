Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It’s the time of year for summer BBQs so of course our next Stateline’s Best needed to be Stateline’s Best BBQ. We’re kicking our search off with Rapped with Smoke BBQ in Freeport. Owner of Rapped with Smoke BBQ Calvin Stalls is showing us how to properly prepare pulled pork and brisket. Calvin also tells us that he named his food truck Rapped with Smoke BBQ because he wanted to combine his love of music and BBQ. He makes homemade BBQ sauce every day, and everything is original. If you think that Rapped with Smoke BBQ has the Stateline’s Best BBQ, you can vote for them once an hour every hour on each device here.