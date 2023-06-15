Rockford, Ill (WTVO) —

Wednesday, June 21st is the official first day of summer, but this month we decided to get a head start on summer activities and search for the Stateline’s Best BBQ. We went all around the Stateline, and you guys voted Calvin with Rapped With Smoke BBQ as the Stateline’s Best BBQ. Based out of Freeport, Illinois, the food truck is famously known for its St. Louis-style BBQ and homemade rubs! We’re celebrating their win with Strawberry Lemonade cocktails. You can make these for yourself with the recipe down below. You can find out where the food truck will be at https://www.facebook.com/rappedwithsmokebbq/.

Strawberry Lemonade Recipe

Ingredients

2 strawberries

2 oz Lemonade

1 oz Rush Creek Distilling Vodka