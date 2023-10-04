Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Our next stop on the search for the Stateline’s Best Donut is in Belvidere at RBK Bakery. RBK is fairly new to the Belvidere area having only been there for a couple of years, but they have established themselves as a great Mexican American bakery. They have all kinds of baked goods but Jacob Cruz from RBK Bakery says that this time of year is when donuts are particularly popular. They offer a lot of tasty and decorative donuts that are perfect for Halloween. RBK Bakery currently has two locations, and a third location will be opening soon. Michelle tries out the adorable mummy donut and thought it was delicious! You can visit them at their Belvidere location at 109 A Buchanan St, Belvidere, Il. If you think RBK Bakery has the best donuts in the Stateline, you can vote once an hour, every hour on each device until 12:00pm October 10 at GoodDayStateline.com.