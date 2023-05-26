Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

When school gets out it’s easy for kids to have an academic slide, but the Rockford Public Library wants to help kids with the summer reading challenge. Although the reading challenge isn’t just for kids, it’s for readers of all ages. The goal is to read 500 minutes for the months of June, July, and August. Kathi Kresol from the Rockford Public Library says that there are some awesome prizes for completing the summer reading challenge. To track your reading, download the Beanstack app. Make sure to register for the challenge at rockfordpubliclibrary.org. We’re also air frying parmesan garlic carrots with a homemade honey mustard sauce. Check out the recipe below!

Ingredients

• 1lb of baby carrots

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• 2 Tablespoons parmesan

• 1 teaspoon italian seasoning

• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

• salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

• In a medium sized bowl add the olive oil, parmesan, italian seasoning, garlic powder, and salt and pepper.

• Toss with the carrots and place into the basket in a single layer in the air fryer.

• Cook at 360 for 10-12 minutes or until tender and crispy.

For the honey mustard dipping sauce:

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

3 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon hot sauce