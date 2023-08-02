Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Eyewitness News Sports Anchor Regan Holgate is back to highlight another local female athlete. Tonight, she’s talking about Kayla Sayyalinh from Rockford. Kayla was a four-year varsity player for the Guilford High School Girls Golf team and now she is heading to play golf for Southern Illinois University. While she was at Guilford, she was a medalist at regionals and led Rockford co-op to a 3rd place finish. Kayla recently won the Greater Rockford Golf Classic over the weekend, and she won by 13 strokes becoming a two-time champion. Southern Illinois University is a Division 1 program that competes in the Missouri Valley Conference. Kayla will have to compete for a spot on the travel team, but the SIU Head Coach Cindy Bodmer says, “I expect Kayla to compete for our top spot on the team.” In honor of Kayla Sayyalinh’s amazing golf skills, Regan and Michelle are playing their own little golf game using wooden spoons and ping pong balls.