Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The Legends Celebrity Softball game at the Rockford Rivets stadium last weekend was incredibly fun to watch and Eyewitness News Sports Anchor Regan Holgate is breaking down the best moments. Regan points out that we have quite the collection of athletes right in our back yard. Michelle and Eyewitness News Anchor Whitney Martin were on the yellow team and Regan said that they really held the team together. Michelle said it was so incredible to play with such legendary athletes and she was proud to be one of the few girls. Regan and Michelle also challenge each other to a ping pong ball tape measure game. Michelle says the game is great game to play with kids.