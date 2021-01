Marissa is a mental health expert who founded Alt Yoga as a way for her to unwind and release stress. Ultimately, Marissa ended up teaching others in the Alt Yoga style too! Drinking, swearing, and other forms of release is sure to help you let go of your 2020 stress. Michelle tries a couple poses, and you can try some too by following along on Facebook @ALTYogaRKFD or visit altyoga.square.site for more information.