Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Renaissance Painting & Restoration is the epitome of a family business as they include family members that are only a couple months old. They offer services such as painting, pressure washing, décor consultation, and more. They can do residential, commercial, agricultural, and industrial properties. There isn’t much that they can’t do for you! If you have a project coming up, you can call them at (815) 988-8887 or head to their website paintwithrpr.com.