We’re so excited for the return of the teacher check ins! Tonight, we are talking with Robin Enders as she shares what her role as a school counselor is like. She is a middle school counselor and right now she is helping the kids get their schedules figured out because it is the beginning of the school year. She is also helping them calm the back-to-school nerves and anxiety. Robin says that she always wanted to work with kids even though she didn’t land on her career right away. She first started out as a counselor and then when she did an internship with middle school students that’s when she realized it was the age group she wanted to work with. If you know a teacher that we should get to know, please email us at gds@fox39.com.