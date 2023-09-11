Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have shared the name of their second baby. Baby number two is named Riot Rose Mayers and he was born on August 1. There haven’t been any pictures, but we will share as soon as there is one. Also tonight, creator of ‘Scream’ Kevin Williamson says that he would really like Neve Campbell to return to the Scream franchise. She didn’t return for the last film because she wasn’t offered enough money. Kevin said on a podcast that he understands why she didn’t, but he thinks they should pay her the money. Finally, The Masked Singer is gearing up for their season premiere on Wednesday night with some star-studded performances from Demi Lovato, Joey Fatone, and Michelle Williams. Check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.