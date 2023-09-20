Rockford, Ill (WTVO) —

During Rihanna’s Super Bowl Half Time performance this year, the singer rubbed her stomach revealing she and her rapper boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, were expecting their second child together. Just a few weeks ago, we learned the name of their new baby boy, Riot Rose. In a recent photoshoot, the couple did with their two baby boys, we get to see Baby Riot Rose for the first time. Also trending tonight, Justin Timberlake has teamed up with Tiger Woods to develop, T-Squared Social, a premium sports viewing and entertainment destination. Plus, Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner were spotted in New York last night. We’re telling you why the two ladies hanging out is significant in today’s Instachat.