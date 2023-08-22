Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It feels just like yesterday when we shared that Rihanna was pregnant with baby #2 but it has now been confirmed that she has given birth to the baby! We will still have to wait to see if it is a boy or a girl. Also tonight, people are already starting to wonder who will headline the Superbowl halftime show next year? According to Yahoo Sports, the current rumored artists are Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, and Miley Cyrus. Taylor Swift has already turned down the opportunity, but it looks like Miley Cyrus is currently the top contender for the spot. Finally, it was recently announced that Justin Bieber has parted ways from his manager of 15 years Scooter Braun, but he isn’t the only one. Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, and J Balvin have all decided to cut ties with Scooter Braun. It is unknown currently why they have left all of a sudden. Make sure to check out these stories and more by heading to our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.