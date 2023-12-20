Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, Rihanna shares that new music is coming and when it does, she plans to tour too. For now, she is celebrating her kids’ shoe line The Fenty Creeper Phatty Sneaker and she is loving being a mom to her two sons. Also tonight, Forbes released their 2023 Richest Self-Made Women in America, and the list includes names like Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, and Diane Hedricks. Finally, Claire Foy refuses to sign autographs in blue ink. On Sunday, a man asked her to sign something with a blue pen and she responded, ‘I don’t do blue.’ The reason is because blue ink is easier to photocopy and sell. You can check out these stories and more by heading to our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.