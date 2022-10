Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, Rihanna has a new song! Her new song is for the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack and it’s called ‘Lift me up’. Also tonight, Melissa Villaseñor leaves SNL, and a Good Burger sequel is in the works. Check out these stories and more inside our Instagram story at Good Day Stateline.