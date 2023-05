Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, Rihanna has released the name of her new baby boy! His full name is Rza Athelston Mayers and he's named after his dad ASAP Rocky and the Wu Tang artist Rza. Also tonight, Taylor Swift's rumored boyfriend Matty Healy performed again at her Era's Tour and Tom Cruise was seen hanging out with Janet Jackson.