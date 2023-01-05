Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Self-care is a big priority for so many which means that people are looking for a place to get all their self-care needs in one easy spot. Touch of Amberthyst is a beauty salon in Loves Park located at 7120 Windsor Lake Parkway and they have everything you need for self-care.

Owner of Touch of Amberthyst, Amber Ortiz-Hansen loves helping others feel like the best version of themselves. She offers services such as sound therapy, lash extensions, and teeth whitening.

For those who may have never heard of sound therapy, Amber describes it as sound frequencies that help people reach their subconscious selves.

