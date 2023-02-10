Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Jamar Luster is the President of Ripe Life Juice Co and he loves being able to provide a healthy vegan restaurant for his community. Jamar says that as a Black man, he was aware of the health issues that he and his community are predisposed to, and he wanted to make a positive impact. He mentions that unhealthy food is so accessible, and he wants to make healthy food just as easy to get. You can check out Ripe Life Juice Co on Facebook at Ripe Life Juice Co. You can also make our Air Fryer Cauliflower recipe below from Clean Eating.

Ingredients

1 cup almond flour

1 teaspoon smoked or sweet paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 tablespoons plus 1/4 cup Buffalo hot sauce, divided

1 cup water

1 medium head of cauliflower, broken into florets (about 5 cups)

1 tablespoon butter or ghee, melted

Directions