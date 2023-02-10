Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—
Jamar Luster is the President of Ripe Life Juice Co and he loves being able to provide a healthy vegan restaurant for his community. Jamar says that as a Black man, he was aware of the health issues that he and his community are predisposed to, and he wanted to make a positive impact. He mentions that unhealthy food is so accessible, and he wants to make healthy food just as easy to get. You can check out Ripe Life Juice Co on Facebook at Ripe Life Juice Co. You can also make our Air Fryer Cauliflower recipe below from Clean Eating.
Ingredients
- 1 cup almond flour
- 1 teaspoon smoked or sweet paprika
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons plus 1/4 cup Buffalo hot sauce, divided
- 1 cup water
- 1 medium head of cauliflower, broken into florets (about 5 cups)
- 1 tablespoon butter or ghee, melted
Directions
- Spray the basket of an air fryer lightly with nonstick cooking spray. Preheat the air fryer, if necessary, to 390°F.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the almond flour, paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Stir to combine.
- Add the water and two tablespoons of the hot sauce, and stir until the batter is smooth.
- Add the cauliflower florets to the bowl and toss until the florets are coated with the sauce.
- Use tongs to transfer the coated cauliflower florets to the basket of your air fryer. Try to lay them in a single layer to ensure that they cook evenly.
- Cook the cauliflower wings at 390°F for 10-12 minutes, stopping once to turn them over.
- While the cauliflower is cooking, combine the remaining ¼ cup of Buffalo sauce with the melted butter or ghee in a small bowl.
- When the cauliflower is done cooking, transfer it to a serving platter or bowl. Pour the sauce on top and serve hot