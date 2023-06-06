Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Ritchie’s Smokin’ BBQ proudly claims at their restaurant that they are ‘where the sauce isn’t the boss, the meat is the treat!’ Owner Ritchie Lane showcases the meat as the main event of the meal.

They are a locally owned family restaurant located in Machesney Park. They recently had their 3-year anniversary, and they are proud to serve the Machesney Park area.

Ritchie’s is open from Wednesday to Saturday from 3:00-7:30pm. They offer personalized catering and have recently started offering delivery!

Ritchie starts off by showing us how to season the meat and then he shows us how they prepare their famous BBQ pizza. They are also known for their grilled cheese sandwiches that they serve on Fridays.

Ritchie served us up some BBQ pork with their special cornbread along with some mac and cheese. The cornbread is a special recipe Ritchie got from his mother.

If you think that Ritchie’s Smokin’ BBQ has the Stateline’s Best BBQ, you can vote for them once an hour every hour on each device here. You can also visit them at 7828 N 2nd St Machesney Park. You can get in touch with Ritchie’s Smokin’ BBQ by calling them at (779) 423-0073.