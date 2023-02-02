Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

An important part of Black History month is not just looking back on the rich history of the Black community but looking for ways to support and appreciate the Black community today. Rock County Jumpstart serves as a resource for upcoming Black and Latino businesses to give them the best chance for success. They provide training in business and finances, and they advocate for Black and Latino business owners with local businesses and political leaders to improve the quality of life for minorities in Rock County. Rock County Jumpstart provides all of this completely free of charge which removes the financial barrier. For more information, you can head to rockcountyjumpstart.org